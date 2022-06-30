David Lamar Henson aka Dirty Red was born November 21, 1952 to the late Clayton Henson Jr. and Annie Bell Henson

He was baptized at an early age at Mount Sinai Baptist Church. He became a member of Full Gospel House Of Deliverance for many years. He later joined ST Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

Graduated from West Orange Stark High School in 1971. Attended Blinn College and Abilene Christian College where he was drafted in the 14th round for San Francisco 49ers in 1975.

He retired from JB Hunt as a Truck Driver where he drove over 2 Million Miles accident free.

He loved fishing, playing dominoes, sitting by the water, clowing with his children and grandchildren, always willing to help anyone, when family called on him he was always there and would come through no matter what, he’s always been a people person, free spirit and strong willed man that was going to do things his way.

“Ain’t nobody going to put me under no shade tree” was his favorite quote when anyone thought they were going to make him do anything he didn’t want to do.

Preceded in death by his Mother Annie Bell Henson, Father Clayton Henson Jr., Brother Gary Henson, Son Sean McBride,Brother in law George Franks, Sister in law Alice Henson, Special Cousin/Brother Charles Hinson aka Cheesy

Survived by Wife Debra Henson, Children Janathan Henson, Quinton Miles (Regina), Talvin Mahoney (Kim), Derrick Henson (Kamisha), DeAndrea Jones, Constance Henson (Elbert), LaiYah Elohiym “Leah Bug”, Jacqueline Jones, Grandchildren 23, Great grandchildren, 14 Siblings, Calvin Henson, Darrell Henson (Paula),Ronald Henson (Rene), Patsy Felix (William), Barbara Polk (Carl), Betty Franks, Darnise Henson, Bonnie Perry (Charles), A Host Aunts, Uncles, Nieces , Nephews , Cousins and Friends, Special Friends Michael Celestine Sr., Michael Parkinson.

Special thanks to the ICU Hospital Staff at Christus ST Elizabeth, Ray Curtis, Christopher Thibodeaux, Elbert Wallace, Tyler Thomas Jr. with Robinson’s Funeral Home

Thank everyone for their prayers, phone calls, text messages, gifts, visits and encouraging words.