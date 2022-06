Dixie L. Sims passed away June 26, 2022, in West Orange, Texas.

Mrs. Sims was born January 27, 1955 in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to Robert and Ethel Miller Woolsey.

She was a cashier for Walmart for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son Kenneth Sims Jr., sisters Linda Summers and Ginger Towers.

Survivors include her husband Kenneth Sims of West Orange; sons Edwin Betz and wife Angie of Dayton, Ohio, Harvey Betz of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; daughters Susie Raymer and husband Robert of West Orange, Nicole Wright and husband Richard of Millmont, PA., Ashley Gagliano and husband Jeff of Hutto, Texas; brother Robert Woolsey Jr. and wife Tracy of Sunbury, PA.; sisters Barbara Sauer and husband Kenneth of Mifflinburg, PA., Cathy Fitzgerald of Trevorton, PA.; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren