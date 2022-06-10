SEE THE PHOTOS — Orange County enjoys great times at 26th annual Cops N Kid’s Picnic

Published 1:20 pm Friday, June 10, 2022

By Orange Leader

“The Program is designed to bring the citizens of Orange County and its law enforcement and first responder agencies that protect and serve its communities together,” Deputy Richard Guzman said last week.

Well, plenty of local families agreed, as quite a crowd gathered Friday at Claiborne West Park in Orange County.

The goal was to break down barriers and create connections between law enforcement and local citizens.

But really it was for the children, who enjoyed a chance to kick off their summer with plenty to do.

