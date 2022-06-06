Cops N Kids Picnic ready to connect Orange County children and 1st responders

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office 26th annual Cops N Kid’s Picnic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Claiborne West Park in Orange.

The event is free and open to the public.

“The Program is designed to bring the citizens of Orange County and its law enforcement and first responder agencies that protect and serve its communities together,” Deputy Richard Guzman said.

“This type of program helps break down barriers and allows for connections between law enforcement and its citizens while coming together to enjoy time well spent with the children, showing them that they need not fear us.”

Guzman said children can question officers and learn more about the responsibilities of the police and first responders.

“This year, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is under the leadership of Sheriff L. Mooney,” Guzman said. “He has worked hard to bring in other agencies, along with local vendors to set up this child safe event where the children can interact with the officers and see some of the tools used in their daily job. Often, the children’s interests are peeked, and they ask all sorts of questions.”

Local venders, big and small, will be present to help support the event.

“This year we are planning on a bigger crowd and will have more vendors coming out to help support the Cops and kid’s event,” he said.

“Some of the vendors will be Dow Chemical, Home Depot, Chick-fil-A, CASA, Little Caesar’s, Texas Roadhouse, Cross Trainers, Mooney Boy’s Brazilian Ju Jitsu and many more.

“This event gives us and the first responders, an opportunity to interact with the children of our community in a one-on-one atmosphere. Letting our children know there does not need to be an emergency for them to approach us and just talk. We, as first responders, parents, are all here for them, no matter what.

According to Guzman, there is a lot of planning and organizing required to make these events happen.

“However, in the end, it is all well worth the effort and hard work once you see the happiness and joy in the children’s eyes.”

For more information contact sbland@co.orange.tx.us.

— By Sierra Kondos