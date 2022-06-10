Bridge City ISD expresses concerns with use at new field & track

Published 10:50 am Friday, June 10, 2022

By Orange Leader

Bridge City Athletic Director and head football coach Cody McGuire is seen in March on the new turf field and track at Larry Ward Stadium. (Van Wade/Orange Leader).

BRIDGE CITY — The school district is asking for greater care when it comes to the public’s use of facility upgrades at Bridge City High School.

According to the Bridge City Independent School District, “We are kindly asking for your cooperation regarding the new turf and track. Bringing pets to the field and/or participating in activities listed below is prohibited.”

READ MORE: Take a look at the future of Bridge City athletics; expectations and possible timeline shared.

The district released a graphic that helps detail what is and is not allowed.

“These rules allow the district to maintain the integrity, safety and cleanliness of this facility,” a district release says.

“Please help us in protecting this facility in order to maintain a safe environment for our students and keep our track and field in good condition.”

More News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office asks for help with suspect identification

SEE THE PHOTOS — Orange County enjoys great times at 26th annual Cops N Kid’s Picnic

Bridge City councilman sees value in growing with small-town charm

Mikayla Gelagotis “scoots” to a perfect attendance year

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar