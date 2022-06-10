Bridge City ISD expresses concerns with use at new field & track

BRIDGE CITY — The school district is asking for greater care when it comes to the public’s use of facility upgrades at Bridge City High School.

According to the Bridge City Independent School District, “We are kindly asking for your cooperation regarding the new turf and track. Bringing pets to the field and/or participating in activities listed below is prohibited.”

The district released a graphic that helps detail what is and is not allowed.

“These rules allow the district to maintain the integrity, safety and cleanliness of this facility,” a district release says.

“Please help us in protecting this facility in order to maintain a safe environment for our students and keep our track and field in good condition.”