Morris Benjamin “M.B.” Slocum Jr., 75, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mr. Slocum was born February 25, 1947 in Orange, TX, where he was a 1965 graduate of Stark High School and excelled playing football.

He moved to Lake Charles, LA and graduated from McNeese State University. He had a long career in insurance, owning and operating Slocum and Associates, and continued as a consultant for many years.

Mr. Slocum was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he enjoyed and was active with his Sunday School group. He also enjoyed cooking, spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing; and loved to host gatherings with his friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Mary Katherine Slocum of Houston, TX; brothers, R. C. Slocum and wife Nel of College Station, TX and Daniel Slocum and wife Debbie of Forney, TX; and nephews, Cameron Slocum, Shannon Slocum, John Harvey Slocum, and Shawn Slocum; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lou and Morris Slocum Sr.

His memorial service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church – North Venue, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Reverend Steve James will officiate. A gathering of friends and family will follow the service, until 3 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211 or to the charity of one’s choice.

