Eddie Mae Scarbrough, 99, of Kaufman, TX went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2022, in Kaufman.

She was born November 18, 1922, to Ed and May Scarbrough in Eustace, TX.

After graduating from Eustace High School, she attended Northwestern University, and University of North Texas earning a bachelor’s degree and earned a Master’s degree from Lamar University in 1972.

Eddie Mae was director of the campus nursery school from 1943-1963 in Orange, Texas, taught 4 years in Louisiana and 17 more years in West Orange before retiring in 1985.

She held various offices in the local ACEI (Association of Childhood Education International) including State Vice President representing nursery schools.

During that time, she was chairman of a state group to acquaint the public of the need for more regulations concerning private schools for preschoolers.

She also held memberships in TSTA, ETA, National Home Economics Association, Child Research Associates and the counsel for exceptional children.

Eddie Mae was active the Baptist Church holding various positions; assistant superintendent of the Sunday School, sang in the church choir, lead of different Sunday school departments, and taught Sunday school, most recently as a member of the First Baptist Church of Kaufman.

She was on the original board of the Orange Concert Association and on the original board of the Lutcher Theater in Orange. Her parents, Ed and May, sisters: Lora Mae Campbell and Retha Scarbrough; brothers: Roy F. Scarbrough, Oran E. Scarbrough, Eiland A. Scarbrough and A.G. Scarbrough preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memory are nieces and nephews: Linda Boysen and husband Bill of Granbury, John Scarbrough and wife Jane of Ridgefield, CT, Virginia Thomas of Dallas, Patsy Trail of Kaufman, Carole Aga and husband Bobby of Kaufman, numerous other great nieces and nephews and a host friend who will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to First Baptist Church of Kaufman Senior Adult Ministries or Kaufman County Library.