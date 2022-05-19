Vidor teacher Tammy Taylor celebrated for classroom excellence

Published 12:16 am Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Orange Leader

Vidor Junior High teacher Tammy Taylor is pictured with Dr. Jay Killgo, Superintendent of Schools. (Photo courtesy of Vidor ISD)

VIDOR — Tammy Taylor was the recipient of the Reaud Award for her excellence in the classroom.

The Vidor Junior High teacher was honored at a dinner Tuesday night, along with the other Reaud award winners from the area.

She was also recognized at the Monday evening Board of Trustees meeting.

