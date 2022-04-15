Excellence in education award winner Tammy Taylor shares classroom passion

VIDOR — Tammy Taylor approaches her students with a goal to establish relationships.

She is passionate about being a teacher, because she gets to guide students in seeing the bigger picture.

The Vidor Junior High School teacher feels for anyone to know what they are learning in the classroom, they must know they will use it again in life.

“I want my students to leave my room being able to read, comprehend and communicate with others appropriately,” Taylor said.

Those lessons are leaving an impression on more than the students.

The Beaumont Foundation has awarded Taylor the Wayne A. Reaud Excellence in Education Award to Taylor, who was one of three teachers in Orange County to earn the honor.

A Gala will be held May 17, and each award recipient will receive a crystal obelisk, a portrait and $10,000. The event is invitation only.

The education excellence award recognizes superior contributions of teachers whose leadership and dedication inspire a spirit of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.

Fifteen teachers are selected annually to receive the award in recognition of outstanding contributions to the Southeast Texas education system.

“My approach to teaching is different, because I feel that making a connection with my students is vital,” Taylor said. “Students will only learn from teachers they respect and care for.”

Taylor hopes all her students know she forever thinks of them as her babies, no matter if they are new to class or grown and have their own families.

“Seeing my students succeed in life is the best gift I can ever get as a teacher,” she said.

For more information visit bmtfoundation.com.

— By Sierra Kondos