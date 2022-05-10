Thomas “Tom” Hinton Windham III entered into the presence of Jesus on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

He was 70.

Tom was born to Thomas and Thelma Windham on March 15, 1952 in Orange, Texas.

Tom was a master artist who would (and often did) work for smiles, Tom, nevertheless, always felt that he was more blessed in the exchange than his clients.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Windham. Tom is survived by his wife, Nina Windham; his children, Thomas Windham IV, Travis Windham, Meredith Windham, and Melissa Neill; his grandchildren, Aleigha Raymer, Thomas Windham, Nora Neill, Ruby Windham, Nathan Neill, Levi Morris, Rose Neill, and Leona Morris; and by his sister, Jill Turner.

Tom Windham’s Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 13th, 2022 at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, Texas from 11 am to 1:30 pm.