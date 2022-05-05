Stephanie Jones lauded as friendly, professional and efficient

Stephanie Jones is the first to volunteer to help others and is always taking care of the little details to ensure the office and events on campus run smoothly.

That is how Lamar State College Orange President Tom Johnson describes the 22-year veteran of the school.

Jones works as executive assistant to the president.

Among her colleagues, Jones is known to embody the best of Lamar State College Orange: friendly, professional and efficient.

Jones’ genuine warmth and pride in LSCO are evident in her interactions with faculty and staff.

For that and more, Jones was recently named the Greater Orange-Area Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Semester.