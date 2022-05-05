Lamar State College Orange’s biggest cheerleader joins celebration spotlight

Published 12:26 am Thursday, May 5, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Greater Orange-Area Chamber of Commerce, along with chamber ambassadors and staff members of Lamar State College Orange, named Jessica Butchee, fifth from left, LSCO’s Student of the Semester.(Courtesy photo)

Jessica Butchee is a natural leader amongst her peers at Lamar State College Orange.

The Buna resident is student organization president and Fall 2021 President’s List achiever with a 4.0 grade point.

Dental Assisting Program Director Colleen Baker said Butchee claps and cheers for her classmates and radiates positivity in the classroom.

“She goes out of her way to make sure everyone is included and feels important,” Baker said. “As our student organization president, she has great leadership skills and uses them to make a difference on- and off-campus.”

This and so much more earned Butchee recognition recently as the Greater Orange-Area Chamber of Commerce Student of the Semester.

She received a $250 scholarship.

