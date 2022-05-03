Texas Department of Public Safety: I-10 crash in Orange County causing concerns Tuesday afternoon

Published 12:01 am Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By Orange Leader

As of 3:28 p.m. Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are shut down in Orange County.

UPDATE: DPS details chain reaction I-10 crash that involved, hospitalized many Tuesday afternoon

DPS is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash that includes three commercial motor vehicles on I-10 at the state line.

Motorists should expect delays.

There is no additional information available at this time.

