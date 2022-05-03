Texas Department of Public Safety: I-10 crash in Orange County causing concerns Tuesday afternoon
Published 12:01 am Tuesday, May 3, 2022
As of 3:28 p.m. Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are shut down in Orange County.
UPDATE: DPS details chain reaction I-10 crash that involved, hospitalized many Tuesday afternoon
DPS is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash that includes three commercial motor vehicles on I-10 at the state line.
Motorists should expect delays.
There is no additional information available at this time.