UPDATE: DPS details chain reaction I-10 crash that involved, hospitalized many Tuesday afternoon

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, a 1995 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west. It is reported the Peterbilt failed to control its speed as it approached slower moving traffic.

The Peterbilt veered left, at which point it struck the concrete barrier, which caused a chain reaction with multiple other vehicles.

Vehicles involved included a 2014 Ford pickup, a 2019 Alfa Romeo SUV, a 2020 Cub Cadet truck tractor semi-trailer, a 2013 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer and a 2017 Dodge pickup.

This took place in Orange County near the state line.

The driver of the 1995 Peterbilt, identified as 60-year-old Lawrence Bellard of Beaumont, was not injured.

Bellard was cited for failing to drive in a single lane.

The driver of the 2014 Ford pickup, identified as 40-year-old Darren Ursin of Kenner, Louisiana was taken St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver and passenger of the 2019 Alfa Romeo SUV was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. The driver is identified as 61-year-old Gabriella St. Amant and passenger, 62-year-old Edmond Pepper, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The driver and passenger of the 2020 Cub Cadet were not injured.

The driver is identified as 48-year-old Jose Doroteo Chavez and passenger, 50-year-old Jose Garcia, both of Mexico.

The driver of the 2013 Kenworth, identified as 38-year-old Jesse McMullen of Willis, was not injured.

The driver of the 2017 Dodge pickup, identified as 57-year-old Emilio Buten Manuel of Florida, was not injured.

There were two passengers, one identified as 22-year-old Jhonier Castillo De Jesus of Florida was not injured and one unidentified male, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

There is currently one westbound lane of I-10 open.

Motorists should expect delays.

The investigation remains ongoing.