Mauriceville has Crawfish Bash ribbon cutting

The Mauriceville Heritage Association had the ribbon cutting Friday for the upcoming Mauriceville Crawfish Bash.

Learn more here: Mauriceville Crawfish Bash getting prepared with plenty of ‘mud bugs’.

The MHA would like to thank those who have come before, families who built this organization out of nothing and persevered for many years at times barely keeping it going.

Their forward thinking led to a new group of volunteers, those seen Friday and a few who have stepped back. This group had a mission. The organization is dedicated to giving back and building a better community.

On behalf of the board, thanks was offered to the following people who enabled them to reach this goal:

Judge John Gothia, Jessica Hill and the EDC, Sabine River Authority, Hancock Whitney and the H.H. & Edna Houseman Charitable Trust, Chad Havins with Bridgefield Electric and all of our continuing Bash Sponsors especially J.W. Dalton & Dennis Malone with Top Deck, Inc., and Top Deck Flooring.

“We also want to thank the Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce for being here,” organizers said.