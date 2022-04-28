Mauriceville Crawfish Bash getting prepared with plenty of ‘mud bugs’

MAURICEVILLE — The 2022 Crawfish Season celebration will be unlike anything Mauriceville has ever experienced.

This year’s event is May 6-7.

The Mauriceville Crawfish Bash is expecting more than 25 cook-off teams from around Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana on the Highway 62 fairgrounds.

They will cooking up some of the best crawfish you’ll ever taste. Attendees can buy early bird tickets, so there will be plenty of crawfish for guests.

Plan to come out and help decide who boils up the best mud bugs. If you are interested in getting in on the action, sign up to be a team captain and round up a 4-man team.

If you really want to get in on the fun, sign up for the crawfish eating contest or the crawfish races for Saturday.

Things kick off Friday night at 5 p.m. with an old fashion barn dance and the usual festival fare.

Saturday morning the yearly parade will begin at 10 a.m. following east down Highway 12, turning South onto Hwy 62. At the festival grounds, it will be all about the crawfish.

Patrons can devour as much crawfish as they wish while supplies last, listen to some great local musicians as well as special entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m. with Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition. Learn more at crawfishfest.org.