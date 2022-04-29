Elaine Doucet McDaniel, born Febuary 1, 1952, in Crowley, Louisiana, gained her wings on April 25, 2022 in the comfort of her home.

Visitation will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas, Friday, April 29, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited by Deacon Melvin Payne at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held by Father Daleo, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange, Texas, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 30. Interment will be held at Autum Oaks Cemetery in Orange, Texas.

She is survived by her loving husband, Keith O. McDaniel, Sr. of Bridge City, their sons, Keith O. McDaniel, Jr. and his wife Tricia McDaniel of Bridge City, Texas, David McDaniel of Orange, Texas, daughter, Mandy McDaniel and her spouse Britta McDaniel of Bridge City, Texas.

Elaine was blessed with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and an abundance of nieces and nephews. She adored her two doggies Zero and Chloe.

She received her GED and earned an associates degree in nursing as a LVN and made the Deans List. She was employed by several nursing homes and hospitals.

She loved the most to be able to take care of the elderly.

She was deeply loved by everyone that knew her and would help everyone she knew and didn’t know.

She had the biggest heart and was so compassionate. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Doucet and father, Freddie Sr. of Orange, Texas, two sisters, Juanita Cart of Orange, Texas and Ruby Breaux of Orange, Texas, and her brother, Freddie Doucet, Jr. of Orange, Texas.

She will always be missed but never forgotten.