Johnnie Ruth Martin Clark, 87, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on April 13, 2022.

A service to honor her life will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Mauriceville Baptist Church.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m.

Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Wilma Martin, and her sister, Sybil Nell Burgess.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Martin Clark of Mauriceville; Raejean Clark-German and her husband Norman of Lake Charles, Louisiana; grandchildren Hunter Grimes of Houston, Texas, Lacy Grimes of Manchester, England; and a great-granddaughter, Beatrice Wright, of Manchester, England.

Johnnie went to work right out of high school for Dupont and later for Gulf Oil Chemicals until her early retirement.

She loved giving and going to garage sales, so much so that her grandchildren would often yell out “Grandma! There’s a garage sale sign!” while she was driving and she would pretend to throw on the brakes and try to turn around.

She could very often be found “breathing in the medicated air,” as she put it, of the casinos.

Johnnie Ruth loved her family, her friends, and her community of Mauriceville.

She leaves to them a legacy of irreverent humor and fierce independence.