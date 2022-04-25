Christopher Lee Boehme, M.D., passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, unexpectedly at the age of 52.

The world has lost a truly remarkable man.

As a doctor, he was kind, non-judgmental, compassionate, and caring with his many patients.

Seeming to always know something about everything, he was a very witty, often acerbic, conversationalist with his friends and family.

Dr. Boehme was beloved and admired by all. He was the son of Lee Roy Boehme, Jr. and Jeanette Coggin Boehme and had practiced medicine in Houston for a number of years and in Orange the last five years.

Born in Orange, Texas, and raised in Saint Mary Catholic Church in Orange, Chris received all his Sacraments there. As a teenager he played the organ in several churches and later, he made his spending money while at Rice University as the pianist for the Houston Ballet Company.

He was blessed with an amazing intellect, having learned to read when he was only two years old.

Chris knew his multiplication tables by age four, was put up a grade in school, and still was valedictorian of the (WO-S) West Orange- Stark High School graduation class of 1987.

Scoring perfect scores on the math portions of the SAT and ACT College Entrance Tests, it is obvious that he relished math. He placed first in the nationwide math contest in Seattle, Washington, his senior year at WO-S.

He played three musical instruments for the WO-S band and received UIL #1 ratings in all three.

Known also as WOS87, he loved following WO-S football and was a superb statistician for everything pertaining to that team. Enjoying family tree research and playing the computer game WOW (World of Warcraft) were favorite past times.

Dr. Boehme breezed through his four years at Rice University where he received a B.S. degree in Biochemistry with a minor in Piano.

He competed in several major piano competitions in Texas as a concert pianist, preferring always to play classical music. He would condescend to play ‘boogie woogie’ music for his dad who loved to hear him play.

He also spoke several languages fluently and teasingly called himself a “True Renaissance Man” because of his varied interests.

After performing a few years of medical research and publishing papers, he eventually enrolled in medical school.

He graduated from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston and, while there, he served as a Chief Resident and received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2001.

Chris lived as full a life as possible to the very end. He faced adversity and pain with unflagging bravery and stoicism.

The world is a better place for his brief presence, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Truly his mantra must be 2 Timothy 4:7, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race.”

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by many including his mother, and siblings Pamela Boehme Simon, Sheila Boehme, and David Coggin Boehme and David’s wife Amy; nieces and nephews Eric Simon, Timothy Davis, Daniel Simon, Jonathan Davis, Elizabeth Boehme, Christopher Jannise, Katie Boehme, Penny Boehme, Simon Boehme, Kimberly Jannise; and grand-nephews Austin Frazier, and Taft Davis. And his beautiful cat, “Oliver”.

Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Simon, Daniel Simon, Timothy Davis, Jonathan Davis, Terry LeBouef, and Leah LeBouef.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M., on April 22, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange, Texas. Officiating the Mass will be Father Joseph P. Daleo. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 P.M. with a wake service to begin at 6:30 P.M., on April 21, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.