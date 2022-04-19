After a long, productive, and healthy life, Harlen Lee Judice, 82, of Vinton, LA passed away and went to meet his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

He was born April 3, 1940 in Port Arthur, TX to Shelby and Velma Breaux Judice.

He graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 1958 and married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Mitt” Young in 1962 and moved to Vinton in 1964.

After 39 years of service, he retired from Dupont Sabine River Works in August 1998.

During his time at Dupont, he designed and created the catalyst injection for E-unit and then D-unit.

He enjoyed his remaining years on his farm tending his cattle, baling hay, raising fish in his multiple ponds and using his many talents and skills to build and repair just about anything he needed on the farm.

He began welding as a young man and trained many through the years as he designed and created projects for the farm, friends and his church.

Many people will remember him as “Big Daddy” for his stature, his warm smile and friendly handshake, and always willing to provide a helping hand to others.

Some of his fondest memories were of the many years that he spent at 4-H Livestock Shows with his children and the lifetime friendships that were made during those times and continued over the years.

He also served as a judge at various Aggie Days and FFA events. He was known for the many “hobo stews” that were held at the farm during the years which included his children’s various groups and even Dupont crew parties.

Harlen enjoyed a great game of horseshoes, skeet shooting and numerous hunting trips with his family.

Harlen was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton where he was a founding member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6103 and served as a Church Trustee and Eucharistic Minister for several years.

He was an active member of the Cursillo movement and attended retreats at Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House in Grand Coteau, LA for many years.

He had a strong devotion to the Infant Jesus of Prague and faithfully prayed the Rosary.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Elizabeth “Mitt” Young Judice; his children, Damon Judice and wife, Karen of Orange, TX, Mitzi Patin and husband, Paul of Cypress, TX, Taina Savoit and husband, Paul of Lacassine, LA, and Amber Stewart and husband, Jason of Frisco, TX; his brother Blaine Judice and wife, Rauline of Groves, TX; his nine grandchildren, Brandon Patin, Montana Patin, Nichole Williams, Blake Judice, Brody Judice, Bailey Stewart, Caden Stewart, Allie Stewart, and Carson Stewart and blessed with six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sofia, Luca, Adelina, Bella, and Everly.

Harlen is preceded in death by his parents.

Our memories of Harlen, Dad, and “PaPop” will forever be in our hearts.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Oakwood Manor for the care they provided him while he was a resident there.

Thanks also to all of the family & friends that made visits to see him during his time there to reminisce about the “good ol’ days”.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton with Rev. Carlos Garcia officiating.

Interment will follow at Mimosa Pines South Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m. in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton.

Visitation will resume on Wednesday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of customary remembrances and flowers, memorial contributions in Harlen’s memory may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton, Knights of Columbus Council 6103, or Catholic Daughters of the Americas 1986 Court St. Joseph the Worker.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonvinton.com for the Judice family.