Ethan Oceguera is the Bridge City April student of the month as presented by the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce. Oceguera is ranked 27 of 193 with a GPA of 3.97. Pictured, from left, are Tim Wooley, Chloe Tucker, Patrick Brekel, Hector Oceguera, Ethan Oceguera, Dr. Mike Kelly and Rachel Oceguera.