Bridge City woman hospitalized following fatal crash in Orange

A Bridge City woman was hospitalized and a Louisiana woman killed in a violent Tuesday night crash near Orange.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the fatal crash from State Highway 62 that took place approximately half a mile north of Orange.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Orange woman killed in wrong-way Interstate 10 crash Tuesday night.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 11:35 p.m., a 2017 Ford car was traveling south while a 2011 Ford car was traveling north.

It is reported that the 2017 Ford traveled into the oncoming lane and struck the 2011 Ford head-on.

The driver of the 2017 Ford, identified as 48-year-old Stephanie Smith of Dequincy, Louisiana, was pronounced deceased on scene by a justice of the peace.

The driver of the 2011 Ford, identified as 29-year-old Christina Johnson of Bridge City, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.