Orange community welcome to free Yoga on Monday

The Greater Orange community is invited to come out, participate and learn about the yoga lifestyle this Monday.

Anyone who wants to participate is welcome, but children must be accompanied by their parents. Also, it is important to check with a doctor before beginning any exercise regimen.

Everyone who plans to participate is asked to bring an exercise mat or blanket and dress comfortably.

“We hope to introduce yoga to the community and teach our community about the health benefits of this type of exercise,” Anitrea Goodwin said. “Hopefully, this event will also entice us to become more active and experience a different type of exercise.”

Goodwin is the health & wellness chair of Orange Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She is helping lead Get Fit in 2022 Yoga, which starts at 2 p.m. Monday at the Orange Pavilion boat ramp on Simmons Drive.

“It is always the right time for exercise,” Goodwin said. “We have to start somewhere, and most recently many of us have been confined to our homes due to the pandemic. What a great way to release stress and bring about a greater and healthier balance in our lives.”

Monday’s instructor is Penelope Mulhollan, a certified yoga instructor who works at Yoga Vibe in Orangefield. The event is free of charge to attend.

Health habits

The sorority recently completed its “Get-Fit” project initiative for members, challenging them to carve out time from busy schedules to take care of their bodies, while also encouraging family and friends to do to the same.

The club’s success prompted the larger goal next week of getting the whole community involved.

Chapter President Margaret Adams said is important to identify behaviors that do not promote wellness and start new habits to improve overall health.

“Through the Yoga-Fit community event on April 18, our goal is to bring more education and awareness to our community on the importance of self-care,” she said.

Kym Celestine-Franklin recently logged 231.15 miles from 445,457 steps to win the “Get-Fit” project initiative. Second place went to Debra Jefferson with 366,568 steps and 190.22 miles.

Third through fifth place were represented by Veronica Dunn, Stephanie Smith and Goodwin, respectively.

Goodwin said it was the first time the sorority chose to have this health and wellness activity and, overall, the participation rate included nearly three/fourths of the members.

“That is outstanding considering the fact that several of our members are over the age of 62,” she said.

“We also have many members that are younger than 62 that found the step challenge intriguing. I found that our members will step up with a sisterly competitive spirit. Collectively, we walked 973.22 miles during this month-long health and wellness activity. When challenged, it is amazing how much more we can do when it comes to health and fitness.”

The most-improved honor went to Linda Lee, and the most on time recognition went to Christina Anderson.