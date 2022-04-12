Linda Carol Haire Warner passed away in Plano, Texas on March 2, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1940 in Troup, Texas to Rufus and Lillie Haire.

Linda was raised in Arp, Texas where she graduated from Arp High School.

She then attended Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin University receiving her Bachelor’s degree in Science followed by a Master’s degree in Education.

Mrs. Warner loved to fish, watch football, garden, and spend time with her family.

She was an active member of Fellowship Church of Christ. As a loving mother, wife, coach, and mentor she made a tremendous impact on so many lives throughout the Golden Triangle area.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Warner, Sr., parents, Rufus and Lillie Haire, brother, Kenneth Haire, and nephew, David Haire.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Larry Warner, Jr and wife, April of Frisco, Texas; daughter, Shannon Pousson and husband, Toby of Lake Charles, Louisiana; four grandchildren: Nash and Trent Warner and Kylie and Ty Pousson; sister, Gayle Cribbet of Dallas, Texas.