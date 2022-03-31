Vidor 16-year-old named as victim in west Jefferson County killing; arrest made

Thursday morning, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with the Liberty Hill Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp at a residence in Liberty Hill.

Shipp was wanted for murder in connection to the discovery of the body of a 16-year-old female located at a residence in the 14000 block of Kolb’s Corner in west Jefferson County.

Shippwill be taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked in Thursday afternoon.

The deceased teen has been identified as Katelynn Nicole Stone of Vidor.

Katelynn’s family has been notified, authorities said.

“We appreciate the many Crime Stoppers tips and assistance offered by the public,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would also like to extend our gratitude to the Chambers County District Attorney Investigators, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberty Hill Police Department for their professionalism and assistance in this investigation.”