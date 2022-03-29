Sharon Ann (Palmer) Guarnere Light of Bridge City, Texas was born in Beaumont, Texas on July 21, 1955. She passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the age of 66.

Sharon lived and loved for others. She was outgoing and humorous, and she never met a stranger.

She was genuinely the nicest person you could meet, welcoming everyone with open arms.

Her husband, son, and three grandsons, who lovingly called her Mimi, and cat Abby were her heart, but she also made room for so many others, including her chosen family: her dear friends.

She was an especially hard-working woman. For many years she spread cheer working as the famous Balloon Bouquet clown.

For the last 20 years she was dedicated to her job at Home Depot, working at various store locations; the last 14 years she spent at the Orange, Texas location.

When not at work, Sharon enjoyed cooking and spending time outdoors. You could find her at all the fairs and festivals, making many trips to Mardi Gras to celebrate with her relatives from Louisiana.

Whether it was crabbing, camping at the beach, or attending a ball game, Sharon was happiest when the sun was shining down on her and she was surrounded by the people she loved.

Sharon was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room. Her generous spirit was evident as she always ended a conversation with a hug, saying, “Let me know if you need anything.”

She always put others before herself. She will be missed tremendously by everyone who knew and loved her.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Ronnie Light, her son Leighton Guarnere and his wife Sarah, her grandsons, Braiden Guarnere and his wife Claire, Camden Guarnere, and Landen Guarnere, and her stepsons, Jason Light and his wife Natalee and Stephen Light and partner Johnathan, and her sister-in-law Linda Light.

Sharon was preceded in death by her mother Francis Palmer, her brother Jerry Palmer, and her sister Gayle Sellers.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.forestlawnmpfh.com for the Guarnere Light family.