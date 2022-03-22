Lincoln Parks wins, Bobcats shoot best team score of the season

The Orangefield boys varsity golf team competed in the Warren Invitational, at Wildwood Country Club.

The Bobcats shot their best score of the year (325), which would put them in 3rd place behind Lufkin (319) and Livingston (315).

Lincoln Parks shot a 2 over par 74, to nab first-place medalist honors after winning a sudden death playoff.

The rest of the Bobcats consisted of Xander Parks (78), Reese Johnson (83), Ethan Gunter (90) and Drew Tran (91).

The Bridge City Cardinals posted a team total of 351, with Tim Weaver (84) leading the way, followed by Chip Darby (87), Ethan Oceguera (90), Brayton Tregre (90) and Julius Hanson (95).

Laffite (93) led the LCM Bears.

