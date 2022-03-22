Barbara Faye LeMoine, 83, of Orange, passed away on March 16, 2022, in Orange.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Officiating will be Deacon Melvin Payne. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in McKinney, Texas, on February 13, 1939, she was the daughter of Melvin Cleston Scott and Janet (Andrews) Scott.

Barbara was an incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was so proud of her family and had a special knack for making each of them feel special and important.

Barbara enjoyed her koi ponds and tending to her fish. She was an outstanding matriarch for her family and will be deeply missed by all she left an impact on.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Janet Scott; loving husband, Eddie Franklin LeMoine; and son, Frederic “Fred” LeMoine.

She is survived by her loving children, Mark LeMoine, Mike LeMoine and wife Liz, Nick LeMoine, and Janet LeMoine, all of Orange; grandchildren, Kyle LeMoine and wife Darylann, Jake LeMoine and wife Lacey, Morgan Young and husband Arata, Bryce LeMoine and wife Alexia, Jessica Brown and husband Renaldo, Austin LeMoine, Taylor LeMoine, Peyton Furguson, David Parker, Jeremy LeMoine, Ashton LeMoine, Alexis Burns and husband Brandon, and Bailey Ulery and husband Chase; great-grandchildren, Kadyn LeMoine, Kole LeMoine, Julie LeMoine, Jaxon LeMoine, Andi LeMoine, Ezmai Beltran, Everly Brown, Elias Brown, Nakia Parker, Taeygan Brooks, Bodhi Burns, and Elliot “Elli” Ulery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Milton Newton, Chase Ulery, David Parker, Bryce LeMoine, Arata Young, Jeremy LeMoine and Kyle LeMoine. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Burns and Jake LeMoine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.