National Weather Service outlines severe storm concerns for Orange County

Severe storms could be an issue for Orange County residents.

According to the National Weather Service, the threat is possible Thursday evening into the overnight hours.

Weather officials classify it a slight risk for the vast majority of the area, with the greatest risk being large hail and lightning.

The remainder of the area west is within a marginal risk for large hail and lightning.

The concern grows for those east of Orange and in southwestern Louisiana.

Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and flooding will be possible as well.