Patsy Ann Dunn Tarver

Patsy went home to meet her Heavenly Father March 7, 2022.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 12, at Miracle Restoration Revival at 608 Dogwood St. in Orange.

Officiating will be Pastor Larry Doucet. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Raised in Beaumont, Texas. Born May 1, 1938 came to Orange in: 1978. Patsy loved her 3 children and they loved her dearly.

She only had one grandchild, Ashley, that she loved so much she was always so excited when Ashley came to visit. Patsy also had 2 great grandchildren her Addiebug and Damion were her whole world.

She loved watching Addiebug cheer while Damion played football and she was so proud of them. Patsy accepted Jesus as her lord and savior at the age of 16 and served him at her little church on Dogwood St.

She loved her church family. Peanut she loved you dearly.

Patsy is preceded in death by her mother: Ester Lily Bryan and son-in-law: James Allen Mitchell.

She is survived by one daughter: Kimberly Mitchell Lopez and husband Greg of Orange, 2 sons: Bradley Oliver and Joedy Duclion from Orange, 1 sister: Halma Ivy from Beaumont, 1 granddaughter Ashley Mitchell Kelley, 3 great grandchildren Damion Kelley, Addison Kelley, Charles Christopher Calvert, and other family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Lewis Long, Damion Kelley, Jacob Dominey, Drake Martin, Greg Lopez, and Bryan Kelley. Honorary Pallbearer will be Addison Kelley.

Special thank you to Harbor Hospice for the love showed to momma.