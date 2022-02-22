Bobcats hosting Mike Gentry Bobcat Relays Thursday

ORANGEFIELD – Tracksters will be busy Thursday as Orangefield High School will play host to the Mike Gentry Bobcat Relays.

The scratch meeting will be held at 2:45 p.m. The boys pole vault will start at 3:20 p.m. and all field events will start at 3:45 p.m.

The 3,200-meter runs will begin at 4:15 p.m. The running finals will crank up as soon as the field events are completed.

Teams in the field include the host Bobcats, Bridge City, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Vidor, Kirbyville, Livingston, Hardin-Jefferson, Port Neches-Groves, Lumberton, Kelly and Buna.