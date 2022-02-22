Bobcats hosting Mike Gentry Bobcat Relays Thursday

Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Orange Leader

ORANGEFIELD – Tracksters will be busy Thursday as Orangefield High School will play host to the Mike Gentry Bobcat Relays.

The scratch meeting will be held at 2:45 p.m. The boys pole vault will start at 3:20 p.m. and all field events will start at 3:45 p.m.

The 3,200-meter runs will begin at 4:15 p.m. The running finals will crank up as soon as the field events are completed.

Teams in the field include the host Bobcats, Bridge City, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Vidor, Kirbyville, Livingston, Hardin-Jefferson, Port Neches-Groves, Lumberton, Kelly and Buna.

More Sports

Check out Bridge City Cardinal Classic, 1 of many showcases for local baseball teams

Orangefield fans not surprised to see Kaylee Ancelot’s latest bomb make impact on college stage

Mustangs ‘D Up’ to clip some Hawk wings in bidistrict playoff round

Trent Eaves’ pitching leads strong Bobcats showing in season opener

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar