PASTOR MOFFETT — Provide our children something to intimidate

James Baldwin said, “Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.”

This is especially crucial as it pertains to fathers and dads.

Fathers play a paramount part in the development of a child’s life. Fathers are that first line of encouragement and empowerment.

Ephesians 6:1-4 (NKJV) 1) Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. 2) “Honor your father and mother,” which is the first commandment with promise: 3) “that it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth.” 4) And you, fathers, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord.

Verse 4 is the key foundation to the honoring of fathers and mothers.

Paul is sharing with us that fathers are not to provoke children to an intense emotional state induced by displeasure. But to develop, training and admonish them in the things of God.

The basic principles of how to treat people, to respect authority and most of all to love and like themselves.

It’s been said that it takes a village to raise a child. Looking at the state of our children, what does it say about the village? The Bible speaks that as long as the earth remains seedtime and harvest shall not cease.

For those of us 40 years and older it would be in our best interest to invest in our children. This is the generation that will be responsible for taking care of us as we move into our harvest season.

If we don’t invest, we won’t get a return. The politically correct statement when we speak about children is to say “our children” when the reality is, that we don’t view in our hearts this position.

I believe we have to come out of our silos, get out of the mental model of only being concerned about the welfare and wellbeing of “my child.”

It’s the “other” child that “my” child is going to school with, playing with, interacting with and if we are not careful will become emotional with.

If our children have a challenge with listening, but do a great job with imitating, the pressing question to the success of our community is what illustration are we presenting to be imitated?

Pastor De’mo Moffett, MSM, BSCJ is the senior pastor at Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace. Email him at pastordemomoffett@gmail.com.