Otis C. “Pete” Goats, 85 years old, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

He was born on February 18, 1936 in Freeport, Texas to the late Clyde Franklin Goats and Vera Lee Folsom Goats.

Pete proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a retiree of the Army National Guard.

After serving in the Air Force, Pete went on to work for Huntsman in Port Neches and retired as an Operations Supervisor after 33 years.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Neches where he served the church and their members for many years.

Pete loved to fish, garden and enjoyed spending time piddling in his shop. In his younger days, Pete was involved in the Boy Scouts Organization and was a scout sponsor.

Pete was a loving and devoted husband, father and PePaw whose sweet spirit and loving personality will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Those left behind to cherish Pete’s memory are his daughter, Keyla Poss and her husband, Rick of Nederland; daughter, DeLana Huebel and her husband, Ron of Orangefield; son Kevin Goats and his wife, Lori of Lumberton; grandson, Jerrod Poss and his wife, Cara of Washington; grandson, Chaese Poss of Groves; grandson, Chris Huebel and his wife, Brittany of Bridge City; grandson, Jeff Huebel and his wife, Stephanie of Katy; grandson, Matthew Harvill of California; granddaughter, Gracen Goats of Lumberton; granddaughter, Lily Goats of Dallas; grandson, Kaden Goats of Lumberton; granddaughter Marissa Goats of Lumberton; great grandchildren, Addison Poss, Cali Poss, Chloe Poss, Jaxon Poss, Azlyn Poss, Jonah Huebel, Heath Huebel, Beckette Huebel, Briggs Huebel; special friend, Nelda Allen; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Pete is preceded in death by his loving wife Emma Marlene “Janie” Goats; his parents; and brothers, Lawrence Goats and Al Goats.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at First Baptist Church Port Neches on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at the church, immediately following the visitation, and will begin at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Port Neches Building Fund or a charity of your choice.