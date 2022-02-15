James Mark Patsfield Jr.
Published 6:15 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022
James Mark Patsfield Jr., age 79, of Orange, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022. James was born May 15, 1942 in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
He was a wielder/pipefitter and Construction Manager retiring from Arco.
He was a graduate of Lamar University. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Survived by his wife Maxine; sons, James Mark Patsfield, III, John Melton Patsfield and Jason Morris Patsfield: his daughter Joy McCoy and his sisters Linda Kelso and Marylin Rogers. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.