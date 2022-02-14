Community Calendar 2.15 -2.17.22

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Check https://www.orangeleader.com/calendar/ for other upcoming events

Feb. 15

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

COVID-19 Boosters and COVID-19 Vaccinations are available at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at First Presbyterian Church Lighthouse Soup Kitchen located on the corner of 9th Street and Green Ave. This is free to the public. Vaccinations provided by Hardin and Orange County Health Services.

Feb. 17

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2022. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#