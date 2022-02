Meet Nico, an energetic 1-2 year old husky mix who’s ready to play! He is up-to-date on shots, and he has been neutered. Nico is waiting for his furever home with someone who is ready for a loyal, loving pup. How can you resist those eyes, right? Call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468 for more information on adopting or fostering Nico.