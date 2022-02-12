Become intentional in premeditation

The act of being mean, despicable or malicious is nothing that we have to be taught.

Giving the right situation all of us can be mean. In this matter being mean does not make us a mean person.

Becoming a mean person, one who is purposeful and intentional starts with being someone who is premeditative. For a large number of us we only get mean after we have become mad.

There are some of us who have been mad so long that we’re no longer seen as mean. We are classified as mad and need to have that spirit put down like a mad dog.

Can we do some horrible things due to premeditation? Yes, we can. The course of action that we take is the evidence of what we have been premeditating on. We don’t premeditate on making a sweet potato pie and begin making a pound cake.

My concern is that we are premeditating on the wrong things. If we have a concern on our jobs, in our relationships, with our health, are we premeditating on the solutions or the symptoms?

The Bible says that the Kingdom of heaven suffers violence. Which means we have two big enemies, Satan and sin (flesh). These two do not and will not fight fair. In order to survive the day to day battles so we can win the war, we must stay premeditative.

Jesus, when led up to be tempted, was premeditated with the Word. It was the Word that kept him.

Do we have enough meanness to deal with and defeat our biggest foe, flesh? The temptations in our lives, are they over powering us? Are the thoughts of our minds captivated with our fleshly desires? The more paramount question is no matter the situation are we premeditating and premeditative on the Word of God?

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Philippians 4:8 (KJV)

Are we tired of being mad? I suggest we get mean, purposeful and intentional in the art of premeditation. Think on/in these things.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.