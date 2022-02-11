Community Briefs 2.12.22

Book Drive

Donate your used books to the AAUW Booksale. All proceeds will fund local scholarships for high school girls in Orange County. Drop off locations are Mann Insurance, 1505 W. Park Ave and Maximillian Hair Design at Northway Shopping Center or call Barbara at 745-1833. Books may be dropped off until March 13.

Golf Tournament

CASA Classic Golf Tournament tees off at 7 a.m. Monday April 25 at Sunset Grove Country Club in Orange. Benefiting the programs of CASA of the Sabine Neches Region, Four person scramble is $300 a team and $100 Hole Sponsorships are available. Register at casasunset2022.org For more information, call 409-886-2272

Axios P.R.E.P.

Axios P.R.E.P. welcomes 3rd – 6th graders. Providing a small tutoring opportunity during which children can receive the attention they need to help sharpen their skills and empower their abilities for future success. For more information, call 409-883-8631 Ext. 4 or visit orangecoc.org

United Way Banquet

The annual United Way of Orange County Meeting and Banquet is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 at Gillespie Building of First Presbyterian Church located at 902 Green Ave. in Orange. Tickets are $25 each. RSVP by Feb. 28 by contacting Kristtin at 409-883-3591 or drs@uwoctx.org

Prom Dress Giveaway

Star of Gate City #57 and Gate City Guild #42 will giveaway 80 prom dresses from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2022 at St. Paul Church located at MLK and Interstate 10 in Orange. Also accepting dress donations. For more information, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Spring AAU Boys/Girls Basketball

Starting on February 7, 3rd – 6th grade Parakeltos AAU Boys/Girls Basketball will begin at Orange Church of God Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange. Schedule is:

Monday: 5 p.m. 3rd Grade, 7 p.m. for 5th Grade

Wednesday: 5 p.m. 4th Grade, 7 p.m. 6th Grade

Saturday: 8 a.m. for 3rd and 4th Grades and 11 a.m. for 5th and 6th Grades.

For more information, call 409-883-8631 Ext. 4

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000. Beginning February 1, thru April 15, 2022. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only at 520 W. Decatur Ave. in Orange, Texas, 77630. To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

Chess Club

Casus Belli Chess Club hosts Leagues Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Orange Church of God Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange. Personal chess boards are welcome and encouraged. For more information call 409-883-8631 ext 3

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on February 15, 22, March 1, 8, and 15 and will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the City of Orange Neighborhood Facilities Building at 303 N. 8th St, Orange, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

Developmental Services

Kingdom Developmental Services (KDS) is strengthening the family, solidifying the future. The vision of KDS is to help develop a better quality of life in families, communities as well as the workplace. KDS is dedicated to coaching and empowering individuals to achieve their desired goals. For more information email kdsdevelopmentalservices@gmail.com or call 409-883-8631 Ext. 5