KOCB announces new board member

To The Leader

Keep Orange County Beautiful, a non-profit organization organized in Texas in 1997, is pleased to announce the election of Ramona Walker as the newest member of KOCB’s Board of Directors.

A graduate of LCM schools, Ramona also attended Lamar State College in Port Arthur and went on to Lamar University in Beaumont.

She is best known around Orange County as the owner and chief stylist at Hair & CO. on Strickland Drive at the junction with Martin Street, aka “Snake Road”. The main building was reportedly built in the mid-1930s.

Together with her husband-to-be, along with family and friends, they renovated one of the older buildings in Orange and turned it into the beautiful salon that it is today.

She and her husband, Jess, have been married for 13 years and have two children.

“They’re the reason I strive to do my best every day!” Ramona said.

According to Ramona, “Our words can be so powerful. We need to encourage one another and lift each other up. Let’s use our words to put things in motion.”

She recently had a mural painted on the west side of her building saying “If you see something Beautiful in someone, Speak it”.

That positive attitude drives this young woman – and is one of the many reasons KOCB is proud to have her join us to Keep Orange County Beautiful.