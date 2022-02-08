Celebrate Mardi Gras at AMSET’s Family Arts Day

BEAUMONT, Texas – The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) presents its winter Free Family Arts Day on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Art activities are inspired by Valentine’s Day, President’s Day and Mardi Gras as well as AMSET’s current exhibition, FRANCESCA FUCHS: Seriously and Slightly Funny Things. At AMSET’s quarterly Family Arts Days, the hands-on art activities help children and their families explore the artwork on display and use their creativity to make artwork in the same styles as those artists.

Children can decorate Mardi Gras necklaces, make Valentine’s Day cards and President’s Beards as well as paint rocks and creatively customize their own mug. Complimentary cookies and punch will be provided. A concession stand serving ballpark-style food will be available. This event will be held outside in the museum parking lot, weather permitting. Follow the museum on social media for up-to-date information in the case of inclement weather.

Family Arts Days are always free and open to the public. Planned in conjunction with four major

exhibitions each year, Family Arts Days combine creative exploration of the exhibits on display, plus hands-on art activities and interpretive programming for families. All activities are free, and all art materials are provided. For more information, visit amset.org or call (409) 832-3432.