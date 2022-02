Newton County Historical Commission will host the annual Genealogy Conference, Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Howard Civic Center in Newton. (213 E. Court St.) $20 registration fee covers materials, refreshments and box lunch. Several noted speakers are scheduled. The History Center will open at 9 a.m. for tours or research. Pre-register by Feb 21. Call 409-379-2109 or email terri.woods@co.newton.tx.us