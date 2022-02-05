Faith Calendar 2.5.22

Bible Study

Because of health issues with several of the speakers and new COVID concerns, the Bible Study scheduled in January was canceled and has been rescheduled for February 20-23. Four Baptist churches in Orange, Cove, McDonald, North Orange, and West Orange, had planned a study of Psalms.

That study will start at 6 p.m. It will conclude at 7:30 p.m. Pastors from each church will make the presentation of a portion of the book each night.

The intent is for Christians in Orange to join together and study the Bible, fellowship, and get to know each other.

The study will discover the character of God as it is revealed in selected Psalms. It will seek to present the songs in a way to give the attendees a deeper insight into God and how Christians are to relate to him and demonstrate God’s character in a fallen world.

To order a book “Psalms: The Character of God,” contact the church offices of each church or order it from Lifeway.

Journey Men’s Bible Study

Journey Men’s Bible Study meets every Wednesday night from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Christian Life Center at North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N 16th Street in Orange. This is a Bible study and project-oriented group of men serving the Orange community.

Kingdom Developmental Services (KDS)

Kingdom Developmental Services (KDS) is designed for individuals 18 and older as well as families with programs addressing substance abuse, anger management, parenting classes, management development, internal conflict resolution, domestic violence intervention, divorce care, grief share, marriage enrichment, diversity training, life skills coaching and soft skills training. For more information email kdsdevelopmentalservices@gmail.com or call 409-883-8631 Ext. 5

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Axios

Axios meets at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at Orange Church of God – Embassy of Grace at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange. We would love the opportunity to partner with you in training up a child in the way they should go. For a ride or more information, call 409-883-8631 Ext. 4 or visit orangecoc.org

Well Youth Ministry

The Well Youth Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at Orange First Church of the Nazarene located at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Men’s Prayer Group

Men’s Prayer Group meets at 9 a.m. on Thursdays at Orange First Church of the Nazarene located at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange.

GriefShare support group

Often friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for GriefShare. Our group is led by caring people who have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been the same. We will walk with you on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.

We will meet at Restoration Church, 3212 Concord Suite E, Concord Plaza, Orange, on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. or at Community Church, 3400 MLK Drive, Orange, on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Gather OC

Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.

GATHER OC will take place Sunday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas.

For more information contact Pastor Ryan Chandler at ryan@trinityorange.com or call the Trinity Baptist Church office at 409-886-1333.

Circuit Riders Motorcycle Ministry meeting

Circuit Riders Motorcycle Ministry meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange, in the Dining Hall. Go Ye through out all the earth and preach the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ!

Send announcements to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks before the event.