Community Calendar 2.5-2.8.22

Feb. 5

Book signing

Dayle Foreman will host a Book Signing for her book, C’est La Vie, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Orange Public Library at 220 5th Street in Orange.

Feb. 8

Bridge City Networking Coffee

Join Bridge City Chamber of Commerce at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8 for Networking Coffee sponsored by Wellspring Credit Union, 150 East Roundbunch in Bridge City. Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Help us congratulate our Business of the Month, Employee of the Month and Student of the Month. Bring business cards to share and network with others. Hope to see you there!