Charles Corliss “Dusty” Rhodes, 86, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his Baytown, TX home. He was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Port Arthur, TX, to Charles Raymond “Buddy” Rhodes & Cleona Jane Ronquille.

Corliss graduated St. Mary’s high school in Orange, TX, then enlisted in the US Marine Corps as Acting Sergeant, received the Good Conduct Medal.

Dusty and wife Lucy lived in Bridge City TX, and he was a supervisor at Crown Zellerbach. The family moved to Baytown, where he was a restaurant manager for Bonanza, then The Sizzler. Then, he opened his own restaurants, Dusty’s Fishnet and Dusty’s Seafood Restaurant. They were family run, with a great group of employees.

In retirement, he was able to devote more time to his hobbies – cars, boats & fishing.

Visitation is set for Tues, Feb 8 th at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive in Baytown, TX. Immediate family 4:00-5:00, 5:30-6:30 we’d like to invite folks to share memories with the group and visitation ends at 7:00 p.m.

at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive in Baytown, TX. Immediate family 4:00-5:00, 5:30-6:30 we’d like to invite folks to share memories with the group and visitation ends at 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77038, Wed, Feb 9th, at 12:30 p.m. Please meet in Lane #1 no earlier than 12:15 pm.

The family is forever grateful to the Houston VA hospital for years of quality care. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and the specialty-clinic staff, home healthcare and physical therapists.

He is preceded in death by his wife Lucy, his parents Buddy and Cleona, son Charles Raymond, sister Rayma, brother Luther & niece Rhoda Rhodes. He is survived by his sister, Kitsy (Mark) Broussard; children, Susan (Dave) Williams, Butch (Connie) Rhodes, & Linda Rhodes (Richard); seven grandchildren, Amanda (Francis) Auguste, Ashley (Zach) Kolarik, Megan Rhodes, Chance (Megan) Rhodes, Holly Williams (Michael), David Williams (Natalie) & Danny (Lauren) Williams; and twelve great grandchildren, Jaeden, Ashlyn, Madison, Ethan, Lainey, Asher, Melissa, Rogue, David, Keeley, Rebecca & Daniel.