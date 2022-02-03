State of Louisiana approves LSCO’s status as a Louisiana Degree-Granting Institution

Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) announced this week that the State of Louisiana’s Board of Regents renewed LSCO’s biennial licensure, continuing LSCO’s status as a Louisiana degree-granting institution from December 15, 2021, through December 15, 2023.

This approval allows LSCO to offer courses, clinical education, and degrees that are fully-recognized by the State of Louisiana. For students in the Pharmacy Technology, Emergency Medical Technician, Dental Assisting, and Phlebotomy Programs, this means that LSCO students can sit for their Louisiana accreditations in their respective fields and have their coursework and clinical work recognized as fulfilled for their accreditation.

“Our ability to serve our students as a Louisiana degree-granting institution is a game-changer for our Texas students who wish to work in Louisiana after college, and for our Louisiana students who find the classes at LSCO closer, more convenient, and more cost-effective. This is a rare occurrence for a Texas institution to be recognized by the State of Louisiana, and we couldn’t be prouder,” said Dr. Tom Johnson, President of Lamar State College Orange.

“At LSCO we find ways to meet students where they are – and in this case – literally. We are thrilled to be able to serve our current and future Louisiana-based students in this way and to set them up for success in their careers. I want to thank Thera Celestine, Director of Community and Workforce Education, for her work on this licensure,” said Kristin Walker, Dean of Health, Workforce, and Technical Studies.

The State of Louisiana approved the biennial licensure for Lamar State College Orange for the first time in 2019.