Principal announced for Msgr. Kelly High

Bishop David Toups announced today that Dr. Tyrus Doctor will be joining the staff of Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School in Beaumont as principal beginning February 21, 2022.

Dr. Tyrus is currently serving as assistant principal of Beaumont United High School and has 22 years of experience in public education in school districts including Beaumont, Port Arthur and Sheldon ISDs. He has degrees from Prairie View A&M, the University of North Texas and Navarro Junior College. He received his Doctorate of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M in 2013.

Throughout his career Dr. Tyrus has worked to sustain student success and increase student opportunities especially in preparing them for college entrance and in helping them achieve dual credit courses and college completion hours. He has great love for the Catholic faith and a passion for education. Bishop Toups stated, “He is a perfect fit for principal and will lead Kelly into the future with joy, zeal and excellence.”

Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, though located in Beaumont, serves the entire Southeast Texas community and has a 100 percent graduation rate. It provides a strong college preparatory program with more than 50 percent of the students enrolled in Pre-AP and AP classes. The school is culturally diverse and offers spiritual and personal development in addition to the college preparation. The diocese expresses its gratitude to Mr. Laurence Williams who has been serving as the interim principal.