Robert Douglas Herb, 77, of Orange, went to be with Supreme Being on February 1, 2022, with his wife by his side.

Born in Saugerties, New York, on December 8, 1944, he was the son of Robert Herb and Alice DuBois Herb. As a boy Rob grew up learning to ice skate on a frozen Hudson River. After high school he’d had plans to attend West Point, but instead ended up attended the University of Buffalo where he met and courted the love of his life, Judy. After a year, he received his Congressional appointment to West Point and entered the Academy in June 1963 with Judy supporting him every step of the journey. Robert lived by the West Point motto “Duty, Honor, Country” and instilled those values in his daughters Doni Palmer and Stephanie Teague. He was the first person to offer help to anyone in need and was often done anonymously. His career as a Civil Engineer after the Army took the family to Cheyenne, Wyoming where he and Judy spent 45 wonderful years. From the Masons to the Moose Lodge, race car mechanic to wood working craftsman, Robert was a man of many talents. One of his passions was creating wooden intarsias and West Point Class crest wood burnings to honor his classmates who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. This eventually led to him and Judy becoming involved with the Surviving Family Member program for West Point’s Association of Graduates.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alice Herb; and grandson, Raistlin.

He is survived by wife, Judy Herb; his daughters, Donielle Palmer of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Stephanie Teague and husband John of Orange; grandchildren, Kristin Teague and Kendra Palmer, DVM; and siblings, Valerie Warncke and husband Robert, and Mark Herb and wife Cindy.

Cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.