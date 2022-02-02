LCSO promotes interim Nursing Program Director to Associate Dean of Nursing

Lamar State College Orange is pleased to announce the promotion of Mandee Tucker, MSN, to Associate Dean of Nursing and Program Director of the Registered Nursing and Medical Assisting Programs.

“Mandee has passionately served our campus since she was a student here, and her desire for our students to succeed in the field of nursing is unmatched. Her clinical and academic expertise, coupled with her drive for making the LSCO Nursing Program the best it can be, is why she is the perfect person to lead our nursing programs into even greater depths of excellence,” said Lamar State College Orange Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Wendy Elmore.

“Mandee’s passion is apparent in every conversation she has about our nursing students and our nursing programs. Our students and their futures couldn’t be in better hands,” said Lamar State College Orange President Dr. Tom Johnson.

Tucker began her nursing studies at LSCO, when it was Lamar University-Orange. She earned her Certified Nursing Assistant certificate in 1995 along with her Vocational Nursing degree in 1995. She earned her Associate Degree in Registered Nursing from Lamar University in 1997, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix in 2014, and her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2019.

She has taught as an instructor at Lamar State College Orange since 2008.