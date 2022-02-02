Community Calendar 2.3-2.5.22

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Check https://www.orangeleader.com/calendar/ for other upcoming events

Feb. 3

Breakfast Connection

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Breakfast Connections at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, February 3 at Columbanus Motor Sports located at 3500 Interstate 10 in Orange.

Feb. 5

Book signing

Dayle Foreman will host a Book Signing for her book, C’est La Vie, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Orange Public Library at 220 5th Street in Orange.