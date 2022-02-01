Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.24-1.28.22
Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 24 – January 28, 2022:
Anthony M. Bickham and Jessica F. Lively
Jesus H. Rodriguez and Madison N. Eckles
Dillon L. Hood and Michella Luna
Todd M. Gentz and Stacie W. Hatcher
Blake A. LeBoeuf and Macey S. Napolitano
Colt T. Woolwine and Jamie E. Fruge
Ray S. Garza and Mallory S. Matthews
Brandon K. Miller and Miranda L. Theriot
Fernando A. Verde, Jr. and Veronica I. Ibarra
David P. McKnight, Sr. and Sherry L. Adcock
Robert A. Mercer and Tamara A. K. Worley
Timothy S. Ramer and Cornessa M. Berry
Paul E. Burke and Judith A. Pillow