Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.24-1.28.22

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 24 – January 28, 2022:

Anthony M. Bickham and Jessica F. Lively

Jesus H. Rodriguez and Madison N. Eckles

Dillon L. Hood and Michella Luna

Todd M. Gentz and Stacie W. Hatcher

Blake A. LeBoeuf and Macey S. Napolitano

Colt T. Woolwine and Jamie E. Fruge

Ray S. Garza and Mallory S. Matthews

Brandon K. Miller and Miranda L. Theriot

Fernando A. Verde, Jr. and Veronica I. Ibarra

David P. McKnight, Sr. and Sherry L. Adcock

Robert A. Mercer and Tamara A. K. Worley

Timothy S. Ramer and Cornessa M. Berry

Paul E. Burke and Judith A. Pillow